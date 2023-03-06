Snow plow driver among 7 facing DUIs over 2 days in Simcoe County
Provincial police charged seven drivers on north Simcoe roads over the weekend for impaired-related offences, including a snow plow driver.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to OPP, a concerned citizen called the police about a suspected impaired driver on Highway 93 on Saturday evening.
Police say the pickup truck with a salter on the rear and a snow blade on the front was stopped by an officer near St. Andrews Drive in Midland.
Following the investigation, the officer charged the 65-year-old driver from Penetanguishene with being intoxicated.
He faces a 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
Along with the seven drivers facing impaired charges, OPP says six R.I.D.E. checkpoints were set up at various locations over the weekend, and officers checked 151 drivers for signs of impairment.
They issued a three-day suspension to one driver who registered a 'warn' result during a roadside test.
-
Councillor presses for answers about SafeSpace drop-in for homeless women as it nears openingAs a drop-in for homeless women prepares to open in the Old East Village, Councillor Susan Stevenson said questions about the facility remain unanswered. “There was no information on the services that were going to be offered, the timelines, or how the $650,000 is going to be spent,” Stevenson said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
-
Barrie concert band member says so long after 70 seasonsIt was the end of an era on Tuesday night as the Barrie Concert Band gathered for their weekly rehearsals, but this time they were playing out their longest-tenured member ever.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education systemThree moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patientsAs a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilitiesThe City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
-
Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministryOntario took another step toward renovations of the legislature Tuesday, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
-
Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police sayDurham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.
-
Advocates call for decriminalizing drugs in new reportA new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Whitecaps return to CONCACAF Champions League seeking first win of 2023The Vancouver Whitecaps had a knack for performing on the big stage last season. When the games mattered most, the club seemed to rise to the occasion, winning a series of do-or-die matchups that helped the 'Caps capture the Canadian Championship and nearly squeak into the Major League Soccer playoffs.