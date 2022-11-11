Snow plow drivers needed in Huron County

The salt and sand are ready to go, but there aren’t yet enough people to drive the snow plows in Huron County.

“It’s always been a challenge, but it’s probably getting harder now. A lot of people that would return annually have moved on,” said Huron County Engineer and Director of Operations, Steven Lund.

Nearby Bruce County has resorted to posting signs seeking snow plow operators as well, although they’ve recently hired just enough drivers to get through the winter, they say. But, the search continues for people to move snow in Huron County.

“We don’t have enough operators with our current public works complement, so we do hire additional operators to fill in for the times we can’t cover,” said Lund.

Competition for workers in all of Midwestern Ontario is tough right now, as the area boasts the lowest unemployment rate in the province, meaning there are more jobs than people to fill them.

Recognizing the hot competition for employees, Huron County has been hiring snow plow drivers with less experience in recent years, and training them, along with other incentives, to entice workers.

“We have upped our standby rate, that has helped. Our minimum call-in is now four hours, so that helps make it worthwhile,” Lund explained.

Huron County isn’t alone in their pursuit of snow plow drivers. It’s a province-wide problem, especially in rural Ontario, where there’s simply a smaller worker pool to pull from.

“They’re all experiencing the same woes. If you drive our county, or others, you’ll see signs up for the county and for contractors who are seeking operators. Heavy equipment operators, and not only during the winter, the summertime too, is now hard to fill,” says Lund.

With snow in the forecast — as early as this weekend — Huron County will be crossing their fingers that more snow plow drivers sign up soon.

Without more operators, winter road closures may be more frequent and last longer, which no one wants to hear.