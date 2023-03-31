Snow, rain expected to start weekend in Ottawa
Some light snow to start the weekend in Ottawa is expected to change to rain as things warm up.
Friday will start sunny and cold, with the wind chill making it feel like -13. There will be increasing cloudiness throughout the morning, then periods of light snow starting in the afternoon.
The high will reach 2 C.
The snow will change to rain around midnight, with a low of 1 C rising to 4 C by morning.
Saturday will see periods of rain ending near noon. The high will be 12 C.
It's going to cool right back down Saturday night, with a low of -12 C overnight and a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 2 C.
Expect more flurries and rian showers to start the week on Monday, with the high temperature hovering around 9 C.
