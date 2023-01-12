Snow removal companies hard at work after heavy snowfall

With nearly 15 centimetres of snow hitting North Bay and area recently, snow removal companies are hard at work.

"We deploy our fleet when the snow hits five centimetres and we try to give our customers two passes," said John Miller, owner of Bayland Snow.

"Each pass takes anywhere from five to eight hours, so a typical storm our crew is working anywhere from 12 to 16 hours."

James Bissonette, owner of Evergreen Landscape, told CTV News his crews have also been putting in long hours.

"We do keep stats on our company, how often we go out," said Bissonette.

"We're constantly going out with next day to service so 10 to 12 times in December, but as the thawed happened it might appear that you didn't have much snow removal."

"As far as the accumulation so far this year, I think it's on par," he added.

Both Bissonette and Miller said the demand for business is increasing each year as not as many people want to shovel.