Snow removal continues after first winter storm of the year

Snow removals crews in Windsor plan to work through the night to finish clearing residential streets and sidewalks.

City workers and contract teams began around 4:30 a.m. Thursday following the first snow storm of the year, the second of the season, on Wednesday.

“Just be patient with us,” said Phong Nguy, executive director of operations for the City of Windsor.

“We're going to work right through the night and make sure that all the residential areas are going to be done.”

Nguy explained moving the wet and heavy snow resulted in buildups forming at the end of some residential driveways, which prompted several calls to 311 before crews returned.

“It's very challenging. I know there is very limited space for them to dump,” he said.

Nguy suggested residents create a one foot buffer or windrow of snow between the road and sidewalk curb in an attempt to limit snowplow splashing.

“Especially on a snowplow route my recommendation is to create a snow buffer,” he explained. “That will create a snow storage for us and prevent the splashing.”

According to officials, clearing residential areas can be a slow process due to the stop and go nature of the work, along with numerous impediments such as parked vehicles.

“If you see our equipment in your street, if you can, please move your vehicle so we can get right to the curb.”

Nguy told CTV News it typically takes 24 to 36 hours for the city to finish clearing all residential areas.

He noted residents have 12 hours to clear the sidewalk after snow stops falling and commercial business have four, saying the sidewalks on residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the property owner.

“All our enforcement is based on complaints.”