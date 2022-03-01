Snow removal operations begin in Gravenhurst Tuesday night

The Town of Gravenhurst will be conducting snow removal services.

The Town says that operations will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, concluding at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2.

All vehicles must be removed from Town roads overnight or will be ticketed and towed.

Here's the list of streets impacted:

• Muskoka Road North and South (MR18) - From James Street to Winewood Avenue

• Bay Street (MR 169) / Brock Street - From Bethune Drive (MR41) to John Street

• Winewood Ave. (MR17) - From Muskoka Road North to Bethune Drive

• Muskoka Road South - From James Street to Talisman Road

Snow removal operations are an essential part of the Town's efforts to keep the streets clear and passable for residents and emergency vehicles.