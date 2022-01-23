Snow removal services begin Sunday night in Barrie

The City of Barrie will be conducting snow removal services for two nights this week.

Crews will be clearing snow from the City's streets from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

All vehicles must be removed from metered parking lots by 8 p.m. or will be ticketed and towed.

Here's the list of streets impacted:

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Bayfield Street – Simcoe to Sophia

Clapperton Street – Dunlop East to McDonald

Owen Street – Dunlop East to McDonald

Mulcaster Street – Codrington to Dunlop

Poyntz Street – Dunlop East to Collier

Chase McEachern Way

Dunlop Street East – Kempenfelt to Bayfield

Collier Street – Poyntz to Bayfield

Worsley Street – Poyntz to Bayfield

Codrington Street – Mulcaster to McDonald

McDonald – Mulcaster to Sophia East

Sophia Street East – McDonald to Bayfield

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

High Street – Bradford to Park

Bradford Street – Simcoe to Dunlop West

Toronto Street – Lakeshore to Ross

Mary Street – Simcoe to Sophia West

Maple Avenue – Simcoe to Ross

Simcoe Street – Bradford to Bayfield

Dunlop Street West – High to Bayfield

Park Street – Parkside to Toronto

Ross Street – Wellington West to Bayfield

Sophia Street West – Toronto to Mary

This operation will involve rolling road closures, which will be coordinated by Barrie Police and City staff.

Snow removal operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City's efforts to keep the streets clear and passable for residents and emergency vehicles.