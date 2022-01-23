Snow removal services begin Sunday night in Barrie
The City of Barrie will be conducting snow removal services for two nights this week.
Crews will be clearing snow from the City's streets from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.
All vehicles must be removed from metered parking lots by 8 p.m. or will be ticketed and towed.
Here's the list of streets impacted:
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
Bayfield Street – Simcoe to Sophia
Clapperton Street – Dunlop East to McDonald
Owen Street – Dunlop East to McDonald
Mulcaster Street – Codrington to Dunlop
Poyntz Street – Dunlop East to Collier
Chase McEachern Way
Dunlop Street East – Kempenfelt to Bayfield
Collier Street – Poyntz to Bayfield
Worsley Street – Poyntz to Bayfield
Codrington Street – Mulcaster to McDonald
McDonald – Mulcaster to Sophia East
Sophia Street East – McDonald to Bayfield
Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
High Street – Bradford to Park
Bradford Street – Simcoe to Dunlop West
Toronto Street – Lakeshore to Ross
Mary Street – Simcoe to Sophia West
Maple Avenue – Simcoe to Ross
Simcoe Street – Bradford to Bayfield
Dunlop Street West – High to Bayfield
Park Street – Parkside to Toronto
Ross Street – Wellington West to Bayfield
Sophia Street West – Toronto to Mary
This operation will involve rolling road closures, which will be coordinated by Barrie Police and City staff.
Snow removal operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City's efforts to keep the streets clear and passable for residents and emergency vehicles.