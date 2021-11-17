iHeartRadio

Snow route declared until Friday morning

A snow route sign is seen in Regina, Sask. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV Regina)

The City of Regina has declared snow routes will be in effect until Friday at 6 a.m.

There is no on street parking along identified snow routes beginning Thursday at 6 a.m.

A blue sign with a white snowflake mark the routes across the city. Vehicles parked on the street on the declared snow routes will be ticketed.

Declared snow routes are listed below:

  • Winnipeg St. - Ross Ave. to Broadway Ave.
  • Victoria Ave. - Pasqua St. to Albert St.
  • Victoria Ave. Broad St. to Winnipeg St.
  • Toronto St. - Victoria Ave. to College Ave.
  • College Ave. - Winnipeg St. to Arcola Ave.
  • Broadway Ave. - Broad St. to Park St.
  • 15th Ave. - Elphinstone St. to Winnipeg St.
  • 14th Ave. - Toronto St. to Winnipeg St.
  • 14th Ave. - Albert St. to Halifax St.
  • 13th Ave. - Broad S.t to Toronto St.
12