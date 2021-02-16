Just one weather warning remained in southern B.C. Tuesday morning as several days of snow shifted to rain in most areas.

Metro Vancouver's snowy streak came to an end after the long weekend, with a chance of showers expected Tuesday, according to Environment Canada's forecast.

While it could get as warm as 7 C, temperatures could dip to lows of -1 C overnight.

Wednesday will likely see sun, but rain is expected to return for the rest of the week and weekend in Vancouver.

Friday is predicted to be the warmest day of the work week, with temperatures reaching as high as 8 C.

Meanwhile, the Fraser Valley is expected to see more winter weather before the region's snow shifts to rain.

Environment Canada still had a snowfall warning in place for that area Tuesday morning, as another five centimetres was expected to accumulate before noon.