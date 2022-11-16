Snow showers in Calgary tomorrow ahead of a weekend warm-up

Today marks a wave of change. We'll start with some mid-to-late morning gusts in the 40s, then push those gusts to the 60s late in the day. This is due to a drop in temperature that'll roll steadily through our daylight hours.

It's all part and parcel to a ridge of high pressure that'll hit its northern pinnacle Thursday. Wind gusts will continue, and wind chills will have a bitter edge.

Further, this first wave will drive up whatever moisture it can, and rustle a layer of snow across southern Alberta. The current prognostications fall at one to two centimetres for the expanse, with a few areas getting up to five centimetres. And that's that.

Friday heralds the beginning of the warm-up, which is slated for Saturday and Sunday; the pair of high pressure days will offer sun and temperatures that manage to get just above average. Beyond the five day outlook, we sit stable near normal – around four degrees Celcius for a while.

Your five day forecast:

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

