Snow squall expected to deliver 15-25cm of snow in most parts of Simcoe Muskoka, Grey Bruce

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning in many parts of southern Ontario, including Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

These areas could see anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres fall over the next 12 hours with 40 to 60 centimetres of local accumulations.

Environment Canada warns heavy and blowing snow could cause visibility issues and icy road conditions for drivers.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," Environment stated on its website.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible."

Environment Canada said the potential snow squall will develop over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Sunday afternoon and could last until Monday evening or even Tuesday.

The snow squall may move north of the region overnight but will return early Monday.