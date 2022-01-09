Snow squall expected to deliver 15-25cm of snow in most parts of Simcoe Muskoka, Grey Bruce
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning in many parts of southern Ontario, including Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
These areas could see anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres fall over the next 12 hours with 40 to 60 centimetres of local accumulations.
Environment Canada warns heavy and blowing snow could cause visibility issues and icy road conditions for drivers.
"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," Environment stated on its website.
"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible."
Environment Canada said the potential snow squall will develop over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Sunday afternoon and could last until Monday evening or even Tuesday.
The snow squall may move north of the region overnight but will return early Monday.
-
Assault investigation sparks increased police presence in Kitchener neighbourhoodPolice are investigating an assault in Kitchener that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Search continues for missing Nova Scotia manHalifax District RCMP and volunteer search and rescue personnel continue to comb an area of Lower Sackville, N.S. for any sign of Daniel Marsh.
-
Canada resists pressure to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States.
-
A mild Sunday in Ottawa, but back to colder temps tomorrowThe temperature in Ottawa is expected to climb above the freezing mark Sunday, though not for very long.
-
Man charged after pedestrian is killed in Scarborough hit-and-runA 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a pedestrian dead.
-
London fire crews battle Sunday morning basement blazeThere were no injuries reported following a basement fire in London Sunday morning.
-
Staying active and safe on toboggan hillsOne favorite winter pastime is tobogganing and families around the capital are out in force on local hills. But with icy conditions increasing a chance of injury, experts say there are ways to make sledding safer.
-
Police identify 20-year-old man killed in Toronto shootingPolice have named a 20-year-old man shot to death on Bloor Street in Toronto on Saturday night.
-
At-home learning to start Monday in Nova Scotia, booster clinics rolling outAmid a surge of COVID-19 cases, public school students in Nova Scotia will begin at-home learning Monday, Jan. 10 for one week.