A powerful snow squall blew through Edmonton and surrounding areas Tuesday night and the strength of the wind wreaked havoc.

According to CTV News Edmonton’s Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen, maximum wind gusts clocked in at 87 to 107 km/h.

@joshclassenCTV Hi Josh! We took a look this morning to confirm, and yesterday was in fact the first time a snow squall warning has been issued for the city of Edmonton.

It was a busy night for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, according to their Twitter. They responded to almost 100 events in a two-hour time frame, but there were no injuries reported.

What a night! We are thankful there were no injuries during last night's storm. 27 of our 30 pump trucks were on active calls at one point & we responded to close to 100 events in a 2hr period. Thanks @AHS_EMS, @ATCOGas, @EdmontonPolice & @EPCOR for the support keeping #yeg safe. pic.twitter.com/BXcuk736Qt

Last night, approximately 20,000 customers experienced a power outage due to the #snowsquall and high winds. Thank you to @EdmontonFire for working alongside us to make sure #yeg residents stayed safe. https://t.co/qxbol8onxm

Some residents reported wind gusts shaking their homes and causing extensive damage to their property.

Sunworks Certified Organic and Free Range Farm in southeast Edmonton, said on Facebook the wind moved four of their chicken shelters, flattened the roof of another shelter and spread heavy debris over their field.

Other Edmontonians woke up to downed trees, broken windows and garbage cans scattered throughout back alleys.

Tree down. Patio destroyed. #yegwx #SnowSquall pic.twitter.com/5BAZzIKLSJ

At my friend’s house tonight ���� #yegsquall #yegwx pic.twitter.com/sShv1Y7ttz

What’s happening in #yeg right now?! #yegwx #yegweather pic.twitter.com/NEZRbITzmd