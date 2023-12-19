Snow squall warning cancelled for central Ontario
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Environment Canada removed the snow squall warnings that were in place for Simcoe County since Monday morning.
The squalls which gathered force Monday night, carried into Tuesday morning resulting in the cancellation of school buses for Simcoe County.
Additional snowfall totals of two to five centimetres were expected in areas from Northern Dufferin County to Shelburne, Collingwood, and Barrie as the snow tapered to flurries.
A travel advisory had been issued for parts of Simcoe County including Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and Angus.
The biggest hazard was the northwest winds which were predicted to gust up to 60 km/h in some areas, reducing visibility.
