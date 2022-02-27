Snow squall warning ends after brief whiteout
A snow squall warning for Ottawa has ended after a brief whiteout moved across the city.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for cloudy conditions with flurries a high of -2 C Sunday. The expected snowfall is between 2 and 4 cm.
A snow squall watch was upgraded to a warning just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A line of heavy flurries moved across Ottawa between 11 a.m. and 12 noon.
Snow squall warnings remain in effect for the Brockville, Cornwall and South Frontenac areas ended just after 2 p.m.
OTTAWA FORECAST
A sharp drop in temperature is expected overnight as it plunges to a low of -22 C with a wind chill of -29.
Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of -9 C.
Tuesday is looking cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.
Wednesday's forecast includes a few clouds, a chance of flurries, and a high of -4 C.
-
Simcoe County organization supports and uplifts artists of colourA grassroots organization in Simcoe County is uplifting artists of colour in the community.
-
Timmins winter hiking event highlights outdoor survival, adventure and educationThe Wintergreen Fund for Conservation's first winter hiking day after a pandemic hiatus saw a healthy turnout of people looking to learn more about the Hersey Lake Conservation Area and the opportunities for adventure and education within it.
-
-
Timmins-raised pro snowboarder visits home to inspire local youthProfessional snowboarder Jesse Millen hosted an event for youth in his hometown of Timmins on the different styles of the sport.
-
Police incident prompts investigation in west LethbridgeLethbridge police say the public needs to stay clear of an incident in the west end of that city on Sunday.
-
Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health ActFor the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.
-
-
23-year-old woman dead after car crash in TorontoToronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
-
Habitat For Humanity expanding in Algoma DistrictSault Ste. Marie's Habitat for Humanity chapter is taking its operations into communities throughout the Algoma District.