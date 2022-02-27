Snow squall warning ends after brief whiteout

A snow squall warning for Ottawa has ended after a brief whiteout moved across the city.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for cloudy conditions with flurries a high of -2 C Sunday. The expected snowfall is between 2 and 4 cm.

A snow squall watch was upgraded to a warning just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A line of heavy flurries moved across Ottawa between 11 a.m. and 12 noon.

Snow squall warnings remain in effect for the Brockville, Cornwall and South Frontenac areas ended just after 2 p.m.

OTTAWA FORECAST

A sharp drop in temperature is expected overnight as it plunges to a low of -22 C with a wind chill of -29.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of -9 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7 C.

Wednesday's forecast includes a few clouds, a chance of flurries, and a high of -4 C.