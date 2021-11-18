Snow squall warning in effect for parts of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce

Be prepared to brush snow off your car before driving home on Thursday.

Some snowfall is expected for much of Central Ontario during the Thursday afternoon commute, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a snow squall warning for parts of Simcoe County and Grey Bruce.

Flurries are expected to start in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

"Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop this evening and become intensified overnight," Environment Canada stated.

Up to 15 centimetres is possible by Friday morning.

Blowing snow is also possible, which could impact visibility while driving.

The snow is expected to taper off Friday morning.