Snow squall warning in effect Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning.

The snow squall warning issued at 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday includes Mount Forest, Arthur and northern Wellington County.

They agency says those areas could experience heavy and blowing snow with up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff within a 12-hour period.

Environment Canada is warning drivers that squalls could make travelling difficult.

A winter weather travel advisory was also issued for the Region of Waterloo early Tuesday morning, but had ended by 10 a.m.