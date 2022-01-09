Snow squall warning in Sault Ste. Marie area, travel advisory to the east

Lake effect snow off Lake Superior is creating snow squalls from St. Joseph Island to Montreal River Harbour, Environment Canada said, with a travel advisory to the east.

SNOW SQUALLS

Snow squall warnings were issued Sunday night stating 20 - 40 centimetres of snow is possible by Monday evening.

"Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour possible," Environment Canada said in a weather alert Monday morning.

"An additional 10 to 15 cm by this evening. Westerly to northwesterly winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h will lead to areas of blowing snow and whiteout conditions."

The City of Sault Ste. Marie declared a significant weather event Sunday evening as winter weather blows through the city.

City officials said that snowfall rates of 2 - 5 cm per hour are possible along with 50 - 70 km/h winds.

Staff with the city say that "public works crews continue to work diligently during the event."

Adding that, "it may take longer than normal to ensure public safety and that the roadways, sidewalks and Transit bus stops meet normal maintenance standards."

During the 'Significant Weather Event' all roads and sidewalks maintained by the city are considered to be in a state of repair.

WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY

The snow storm in the Sault area has prompted a winter travel advisory for Blind River, Thessalon and Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.

"Snow at times heavy. An additional 2 to 4 cm is possible by the end of this morning," Environment Canada said. "Reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow."