Snow squall warning in Superior East, Parry Sound areas

Intense snow squalls are expected in areas off Lake Superior and Georgian Bay on Tuesday through Wednesday morning, prompting weather alerts for the area.

SUPERIOR EAST

The snow squall bands will follow in the wake of a passing cold front bringing 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to Sault Ste. Marie and the Superior East area, Environment Canada said.

"Visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate," the snow squall warning said Tuesday morning.

"Travel is expected to be dangerous along portions of Highway 17 between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa during this event and is not recommended."

The city declared a significant weather event, meaning it will take time for crews to clear roads for travel.

"Snow will be cleared first from the main and collector roadways," the municipality said Tuesday afternoon.

"The clearing of residential areas and designated sidewalks will be delayed until the main roadways and collector roads are cleared and safe. Sidewalks should not be blocked at any time to facilitate snow removal. Residents are reminded that the snow plowed to the end of their driveway during a significant snow event is their responsibility and may be more than usual."

Heavy and blowing snow will suddenly create times of near-zero visibility and road closures are possible.

DON'T TAKE OUT GARBAGE THE NIGHT BEFORE

In addition, residents are being told not to place garbage and recycling carts out the night before collection as this causes issues with snow plowing and snow removal. Garbage and recycling carts should be placed curbside before 7 a.m. the morning of the designated collection day.

"Motorists should drive according to the conditions and allow space for heavy equipment operators to clear and sand roadways safely and efficiently," the city said.

"The parking bylaw remains in effect with motorists not permitted to park on city streets during the winter months between midnight and 6 a.m. However, during a winter event, motorists should not park on city streets or impede sidewalks during the day to assist in the efficiency of snow removal. Transit Services reminds customers to expect delays because of heavy snowfall."

The snow squalls are expected to weaken by Wednesday morning.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," Environment Canada said.

PARRY SOUND AREA

Travel in the Parry Sound area -- south of Sudbury and east of Georgian Bay -- is expected to be impacted by snow squalls and officials are asking motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop this evening (Tuesday) or overnight in the wake of a passing cold front and affect areas east of Georgian Bay and portions of the Bruce Peninsula," the snow squall warning said.

"These snow squalls will likely continue into Wednesday morning before weakening or shifting south of the area."

Heavy snowfalls in this area are expected to bring 10 to 25 centimetres of snow.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," Environment Canada said.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

BLIND RIVER – ELLIOT LAKE

Communities east of Sault Ste. Marie -- Blind River, Thessalon, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake – are under a winter weather travel advisory as a result of the lake effect snow squalls as well.

Heavy snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is expected in these areas.

"Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop today and continue through tonight before weakening on Wednesday," the weather alert said.

"Intense slow moving snow squall bands may set up tonight and extend inland giving rapidly accumulating snow and higher snowfall totals."

Visibility will be an issue as well as quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said.