Snow squall warning issued across region

Heavy snow is expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka beginning Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada forecasts snow squalls in some areas with a potential snowfall of 10-25 centimetres by Thursday morning.

Wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are also expected across the region.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," Environment Canada noted on its website.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Environment Canada encourages drivers to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

A blowing snow advisory is also in effect for parts of Dufferin and Grey County, set to start Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada warns residents of 70 to 80 km/h westerly winds combined with lake effect flurries in those areas.

"The combination of fresh snowfall and strong winds will result in reduced visibilities in blowing snow at times through the evening and overnight hours," Environment Canada noted.

It says conditions will improve by Thursday morning as the snow and wind weaken.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," Environment Canada noted.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

A special weather statement suggesting strong wind gusts in much of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County Wednesday continues to be in place.