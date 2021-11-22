Snow squall warning issued for parts of central Ontario

A snowstorm is expected to roll through central Ontario on Monday.

Parts of Simcoe County, including Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale will experience persistent snow squalls Monday morning.

The region is expected to see about 15 to 25 cm of snow by Tuesday.

Environment Canada warns that heavy snowfall, combined with winds reaching 70 km/h, will significantly reduce visibility.

The snow squalls are expected to dissipate by Tuesday morning.

WEATHER STATEMENT FOR ORILLIA

A weather statement has been issued for Orillia and the surrounding area along with the Parry Sound-Muskoka region.

Environment Canada is warning drivers of possible treacherous driving conditions in those areas due to snow squalls.

These snow squalls will develop in the wake of a cold front and will bring rapidly accumulating snowfall along with reduced visibility at times, said Environment Canada in their statement.

Drivers are being told to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

SNOW SQUALL WATCH FOR DUFFERN-INNISFIL

A snow squall watch has also be issued for the Dufferin-Innisfil area.

Environment Canada says surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow and that road closures are possible.