Snow squall warnings across the northeast, here is what you need to know

Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings for many parts of the northeast due to lake effect snow bands which are expected to bring up to 70 cm of more snow and with a portion of Highway 17 already closed, more closures are possible.

Communities near lakes Superior, Huron and Nipissing are under snow squall warnings and non-essential travel in these areas is not recommended.

SUPERIOR EAST

The area expected to get the most snow is east of Lake Superior north of Sault Ste. Marie.

"A multi-day lake effect snow squall event will effect areas east of Lake Superior through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday," the snow squall warning said.

"Forty to 70 cm of snow, with locally higher amounts possible by Wednesday morning."

Ontario Provincial Police closed Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay on Monday morning due to poor weather and deteriorating road conditions.

#SuperiorEastOPP advising Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay CLOSED due to poor weather conditions. Duration of closure unknown. #OPP will advise when highway reopens. Call 511 or visit https://t.co/I0dVgtVK8W for latest road conditions. ^an pic.twitter.com/rBdeGphDCL

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are likely," Environment Canada said.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

NORTH SHORE

Communities north of Lake Huron's North Channel from Bruce Mines to Massey are under a snow squall watch.

"Lake effect snow from Lake Michigan, northern Lake Huron and the North Channel may affect portions of the region beginning this morning. The most significant activity is expected to remain east of the town of Blind River," the weather alert said.

"Travel along Highway 17 may be hazardous at times due to sudden changes in weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

More than 15 cm of snow is possible along this corridor.

The snow squalls are predicted to begin Monday afternoon and possibly last into Tuesday.

GEORGIAN BAY

Lake effect snow from lakes Huron and Michigan are expected to bring up to 15 cm of snow to Manitoulin Island on Monday.

The snow squalls will possibly continue into Tuesday.

"The lake effect bands are expected to shift somewhat which should help to limit snowfall accumulations at any given location," the weather warning said.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

SNOW SQUALLS TO MISS SUDBURY

South of Sudbury -- from Massey, Espanola and Killarney east to West Nipissing, French River, North Bay and Mattawa – 10 to 20 cm of snow are expected Monday.

"Lake effect snow bands from Georgian Bay and Lake Huron are expected to affect portions of the North Bay - Nipissing and Killarney regions," the snow squall warning said.

"The lake effect bands are expected to shift from time to time, but should persist into Wednesday for some regions."

At the height, snowfall rates could exceed five cm/h.

HIGHWAY 69

East of Georgian Bay from Key River to South River and Mactier to north of Bracebridge, snow squalls are expected to bring between 20 and 50 cm of snow by early Tuesday.

"Snow squalls will likely persist for regions near Georgian Bay through at least Wednesday with additional significant accumulations expected," the weather alert said.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Peak snowfall rates could exceed five cm/h.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates.