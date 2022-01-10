Snow squalls ramp up in Ontario

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings and watches for several parts of the region.

A snow squall warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, eastern Lambton, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

A snow squall over Huron-Perth will sink south Monday night, and there is the potential for 10-20 cm of snow.

The squalls are expected to move into London late in the evening and will continue overnight.

Heavy snow is piling up in Midwestern Ontario with widespread snow squalls generating whiteout conditions throughout the region.

Most area highways are partly to mostly snow covered with reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow.

Snow squalls will wind down Tuesday morning and sunshine is back in the forecast.

The coldest air of the season has arrived, with wind chills hovering close to -20.

The bitterly cold air that has been gripping western Canada will continue to move east over the next few day with plummeting temperatures in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

The deep freeze will be short lived, with daytime highs recovering to the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon.