Snow squall warnings in effect across northeastern Ont.

Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings Thursday for several communities in northeastern Ontario.

Affected are Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, Blind River, Thessalon, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island,

“Periods of brief but intense snowfall are expected,” Environment Canada said.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

While snowfall amounts won’t be significant, there’s a chance for sudden whiteout conditions in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Squalls are expected through Thursday afternoon.

“Bands of heavy snow are traversing the area with the passage of an arctic cold front,” the weather warning said.

“Heavy snow combined with northwesterly winds gusting 50 to 70 km/h could produce near zero visibility. Bitterly cold air will follow in the wake of the front with extreme wind chill values expected tonight into Friday morning.”

Snow squall warnings are issued when brief but intense bursts of heavy snow will produce near zero visibilities.

To report severe weather, send an email or tweet reports using #ONStorm.