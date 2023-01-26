Icy conditions expected on Sask. roads as temperatures drop: RCMP
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
After a mix of wild weather throughout Saskatchewan on Thursday, RCMP is warning road conditions could deteriorate again as temperatures drop.
RCMP said roads will continue to be icy through the night and is asking motorists to delay travel if they are able.
Snow, high winds and freezing rain created some treacherous conditions earlier in the day, with police receiving 43 reports of weather-related traffic issues across Saskatchewan between midnight and noon.
That total includes multiple collisions and vehicles stuck in the ditch.
For those that cannot delay travel, RCMP recommends checking the Highway Hotline for conditions and closures before hitting the roads.
