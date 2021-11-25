Snow squall watch could to deliver up to 15cm of snow in Simcoe County, Grey Bruce

If you enjoyed the mild temperatures the last few days and the emergence of your green grass as the snow melted away, it may be short-lived. By Friday morning, it might be time to tune up your snowblower once again.

Another blast of winter could reach Simcoe County and Grey Bruce as the weekend approaches, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a snow squall watch for Simcoe County and Grey Bruce.

Thursday will bring rainfall to most of our region, switching over to snow as the temperature falls overnight. Environment Canada predicts that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow might touch down Friday morning before the snow squalls weaken by the afternoon.