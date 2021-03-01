In like a lion, indeed.

As the calendar turns to March, a snow squall watch is in effect for Ottawa and the surrounding area.

"A relatively narrow, but intense snow squall is forecast to develop late this morning and then move across the area into early this evening," the notice from Environment Canada says.

The snow squall will cause locally heavy snowfall, resulting in "a quick 5 to 10 cm of new snow," the weather agency says. There will also be strong winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour, combining with the heavy snow to reduce visibility and crate difficult travel conditions.

Motorists are being told to exercise caution.

The snow squall watch is in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and areas west and south of the city, ranging from Pembroke all the way down to Brockville and Cornwall.

Apart from the brief blowing snow, Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle early in the morning. The temperature starts above freezing but will drop to -9 C in the afternoon, feeling more like -16 with the wind chill.

Overnight, the low will be -19 C, with a wind chill of -28 and a risk of frostbite.

Tuesday will start with a risk of frostbite, but will then be sunny with a high of -5 C and a mix of sun and cloud.

Things will warm up even more on Wednesday, with a high of 2 C, but cool back down on Thursday and Friday to around -5 C.