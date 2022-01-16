Parking still banned on city streets after snowfall

Snow events remain in place for major cities in the Waterloo Region area.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch on Tuesday morning, which ended around 10:30 a.m.

In anticipation of Monday's historic snowfall, cities across Waterloo Region declared their first snow event of 2022 Sunday night. The event remains in place through Tuesday.

Any vehicles parked on city streets during the snow event may be ticketed and/or towed. Residents are also reminded not to push snow from their driveway onto the road.

The cities of Waterloo and Kitchener declared a snow event starting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, which will remain in effect until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

The City of Cambridge and Township of Woolwich also declared snow events, which come into effect one minute later, at 12 a.m. Monday. Woolwich's snow event will last for at least 24 hours, while Cambridge's will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.