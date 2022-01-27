Snow squall watch issued for parts of Muskoka

The snow blowers will be working overtime in parts of Muskoka on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a snow squall watch for Huntsville and Parry Sound, where 15 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours.

Flurries off Georgian Bay could cause a heavy accumulation of two to three centimetres per hour.

Environment Canada adds that blowing snow could impact visibility for motorists during the commute home, so exercise patience and plan accordingly.