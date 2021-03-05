Strong, blustery winds will shift to heavy snow with five to 10 centimetres of the white stuff for areas south of Georgian Bay Friday evening.

Conditions on the roads may be dicey. Environment Canada predicts periods of reduced visibility on the roads with the possibility of snow squalls by around 8 p.m.

The weather agency says the squalls may wind up west of Highway 400, but there will be "brief periods of heavy snow" on the 400 south of Barrie.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for parts of Dufferin, Simcoe and Grey counties.

The system is expected to move through by noon Saturday.

Snow Squall Watch as system brings 5-10cm of snow later today. Fair skies for most of the day but -12windchill. Tonight snow & -19 windchill. Sat sun/cloud with squalls of 5-10cm snow possible & -14 Sunday sunny-4 #ctv #ONwx #simvoecounty #purecountry #thedock #march2021 #weather pic.twitter.com/WegY1d8orH