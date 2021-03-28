Snow squall watch lifted, wind warning remains as Calgary hit with blast of wintry conditions

A wind warning remains in effect for Calgary Monday morning but Environment Canada has lifted the snow squall watch that had been issued for the city.

Calgary's snow squall watch ended at 4:45 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, wind warnings are in place for several areas including Calgary, Airdrie, Red Deer, Brooks and Strathmore.

Environment Canada says the conditions are expected to bring in strong westerly gusts of up to 100 km/h in areas through the region, along the international border.

Some of the more southeastern regions of the province, including Crowsnest Pass and Pincher Creek, can expect slightly stronger gusts of approximately 120 km/h.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds," the online bulletin reads.

"Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds."

Lethbridge remains under a snow squall watch.

Snowfall warnings are also in place for Crowsnest Pass, Kananaskis and Canmore.Those regions could experience rain showers, flurries, and strong wind.

