Snow squall watch, wind warning lifted after Calgary hit with blast of wintry conditions

A wind warning and snow squall watch that were issued for Calgary on Monday morning have been lifted by Environment Canada.

Calgary's snow squall watch ended at 4:45 a.m and wind warnings that were in place for several areas including Calgary, Airdrie, Red Deer, Brooks and Strathmore, were lifted at 10:40 a.m.

The conditions brought in strong westerly gusts of up to 100 km/h in some areas through the region.

ICYMI: #Calgary's gust strength and point of origin from 8pm yesterday to 9am today. Gusts haven't fallen below 70 km/h since the brief plunge at 2am. Optimistically, we'll see marginal improvement by supper-time. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/R7mgcTMCcv

A wind warning is issued when there is significant risk of damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows.

Snowfall warnings remain in place for Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park. Those regions could experience at total of 10-15 cm of snow before the system tapers off later in the evening.

