Snow squalls and school bus cancellations in Simcoe County

All school buses in the West and Central zones in Simcoe County are cancelled Tuesday morning.

A snow squall warning issued Monday continues through Tuesday evening for parts of Simcoe County, including Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale.

Environment Canada says lake effect snow off Georgian Bay is bringing the possibility of 10 to 20 cm by the evening.

Reduced visibility due to heavy and blowing snow is possible, with snow falling at a rate of 2 cm per hour.

A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect for parts of Simcoe County until noon.

The school bus cancellation zones include: