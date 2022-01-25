Snow squalls and school bus cancellations in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Nicole King
All school buses in the West and Central zones in Simcoe County are cancelled Tuesday morning.
A snow squall warning issued Monday continues through Tuesday evening for parts of Simcoe County, including Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale.
Environment Canada says lake effect snow off Georgian Bay is bringing the possibility of 10 to 20 cm by the evening.
Reduced visibility due to heavy and blowing snow is possible, with snow falling at a rate of 2 cm per hour.
A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect for parts of Simcoe County until noon.
The school bus cancellation zones include:
- Collingwood
- Stayner
- Wasaga Beach
- Barrie
- Innisfil
- Angus
-
Windsor Eats gets new home in Via ItaliaAfter working remotely for 17 years, a familiar culinary tourism outfit in Windsor-Essex has found a new home on Erie Street in Windsor.
-
Waterloo Region reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19, 1 new outbreakThe Region of Waterloo confirmed three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the region's total COVID-related death count to 342.
-
Paxlovid, anti-viral COVID-19 drug, available to eligible Sask. residents WednesdayPaxlovid, an oral anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19, will be available to eligible Saskatchewan residents 18 and over, starting Wednesday, Jan. 26.
-
Pedestrian hit by truck, Calgary police seek dash cam footageCalgary police are looking for dash cam footage of an early morning crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.
-
OPP turn to public in shooting death of 2 dogs in Dysart et al, Ont.The OPP is asking the public for help in its investigation after two dogs were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the Municipality of Dysart et al last fall.
-
Sask. reports 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two more deaths.
-
Police are asking the public for dashcam or home surveillance video after hit-and-run in downtown EdmontonEdmonton police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run on Jan. 14 in the Oliver neighbourhood.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital hires project director for Windsor-Essex mega-hospitalWindsor Regional Hospital has introduced a project management team which will oversee the next stage of planning for the Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
-
Four charged after drug bust in Sturgeon FallsOntario Provincial Police said four people have been charged and $17K in drugs seized after a raid at a home in West Nipissing on Jan. 18.