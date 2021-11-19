iHeartRadio

Winter travel advisories blanket parts of Central Ontario

Snow squall warnings were lifted in areas across Central Ontario, but some winter travel advisories remain in effect. 

Grey Bruce is under a winter travel advisory for Friday morning, according to Environment Canada. 

Squalls are expected to move through South Bruce County by mid-morning. Five centimetres of snow are expected as we start the weekend.

Simcoe County and Dufferin Innisfil was under a winter weather travel advisory early Friday morning, but was soon lifted shortly after 9 a.m.

