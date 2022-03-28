Snow squalls cancel school buses, some schools closed in Midwestern Ont. Monday
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Numerous schools have been closed and many school bus routes in Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce have been cancelled because of poor weather conditions Monday.
A full list of Huron-Perth closures and delays can be found here, a list for Grey-Bruce can be found here.
Spring snow streamers coming off Lake Huron are creating hazardous roads.
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Middlesex-London, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton. Up to ten cm of snow could fall in some areas by Monday night.
Winds coming from the northwest will gust up to 60 km/h, causing reduced visibility.
Motorists should drive with extra caution and give themselves extra time.
