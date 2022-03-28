Snow squalls cancel school buses, some schools closed in Midwestern Ont. Monday

Numerous schools have been closed and many school bus routes in Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce have been cancelled because of poor weather conditions Monday.

A full list of Huron-Perth closures and delays can be found here, a list for Grey-Bruce can be found here.

Spring snow streamers coming off Lake Huron are creating hazardous roads.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Middlesex-London, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton. Up to ten cm of snow could fall in some areas by Monday night.

Winds coming from the northwest will gust up to 60 km/h, causing reduced visibility.

Motorists should drive with extra caution and give themselves extra time.