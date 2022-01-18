iHeartRadio

Snow squalls cause some school bus delays and cancellations across the region

image.jpg

Snow squalls have resulted in several bus cancellations or delays across Southwestern and Midwestern Ontario.

In some cases, schools have been closed as a result.

For the latest on school buses or closures check out the following links.

London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford click here.

Huron-Perth click here.

Grey Bruce click here.

