Snow squalls and slippery roads left behind a rash of crashes and closures in the London region on Friday morning.

Middlesex OPP reported a number of jackknifed tractor trailers on Highway 401, which at one point shut down a section of the roadway in the area of Highbury Avenue.

#MiddlesexOPP continue to deal with collisions as a result of #squalls on local roads in @CountyMiddlesex. Jackknifed tractor trailer #Hwy401 westbound at Highbury Ave. Highbury exit closed as well as slow and middle lanes. Please slow down and practice #patience in the area ^jh pic.twitter.com/q29LTWqdAG

Inside the city, there were several fender benders, including one on Western Road that left a car under a tractor trailer.

There were no reports of serious injuries in any of the crashes.

In a post on Twitter, the City of London said all plows were out working to clear the snow, and there would be no overnight parking allowed on Friday night.

Crews are out clearing roads, sidewalks, and the Thames Valley Parkway today. There is also a ban on overnight on-street parking tonight to help crews.



For updates throughout the day, visit https://t.co/llXcRuIwOa



To the north of the city, OPP in Bruce County are asking residents to postpone any non-essential travel as work to clean up after a powerful winter storm continues.

Police responded to numerous collisions in the region but said no injuries were reported.