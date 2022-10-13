Snow squalls coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Snow squalls are expected to form on Thursday morning in the lee of Lake Winnipeg.
Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for some Manitoba communities, including Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids, Victoria Beach and Pine Falls. The cold air moving across the relatively warm lake waters is what’s causing the snow squalls to form.
In the warning, the weather agency said that residents should expect significantly reduced visibility, adding that there’s a possibility of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.
The weather conditions are expected to improve by Thursday evening.
Environment Canada noted that snow squalls cause the weather to vary considerably, as conditions can change from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres.
Manitobans in the area of the snow squall warning are urged to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Heavy and blowing snow can cause visibility to be suddenly reduced to near zero.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches saysOttawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
-
Maureen Cassidy named Pillar's Interim Chief Executive OfficerCity Councillor for Ward 5, Maureen Cassidy has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer at Pillar Nonprofit
-
Serious crash closes Highway 41 in Consort, Alta.Emergency crews are on scene of a serious crash on Highway 41 near Township Road 325 in Consort, Alta.
-
Nova Scotia legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companiesNova Scotia is proposing legislation that would require telecommunications companies to be better prepared for weather events like post-tropical storm Fiona or risk stiff fines.
-
-
Sentencing set for November for London man who defrauded Canada PostSentencing submissions were heard Thursday in the case of a London man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $230,000. Back in June, 59-year-old Allan Fischer was convicted of fraud after the court heard he set up 48 fake business accounts with Canada Post.
-
N.S. man charged after loaded revolver, ammunition seized from vehicle: RCMPA man from Greenwood, N.S., is facing firearms charges following an incident in Upper Nappan, N.S., earlier this week.
-
Sexual assault suspect arrested in connection to 2 incidents: Vancouver policeVancouver police say a suspect connected to two alleged sexual assaults has been arrested.
-
BC Hydro monitoring service levels amid drought in many regionsA new report from BC Hydro says its power generating system is meeting challenges caused by severe drought in several British Columbia regions, even as levels in some southwestern reservoirs are at or near record-breaking lows. The B.C. government's five-level drought map shows sections of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast are at the highest ranking, meaning it is almost certain that drought in those regions will adversely affect everything from jobs to ecosystems.