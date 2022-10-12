Snow squalls could bring zero visibility to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a warning that parts of Manitoba could experience snow squalls with near zero visibility on Wednesday night and Thursday.
On Wednesday morning, the weather agency issued a snow squall watch for some Manitoba communities, including Little Grand Rapids and Pine Falls. A snow squall is a sudden, heavy snowfall that involves blowing snow and strong winds.
According to Environment Canada, snow squalls will develop east of Lake Winnipeg beginning on Wednesday evening and are expected to last throughout Thursday.
Significant snowfall accumulation is possible; however, amounts will vary due to warm ground temperatures and ongoing melting.
Manitobans are warned that travel could be dangerous due to sudden changes in the weather, and that visibility could be suddenly reduced due to heavy snow. Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel in the areas under the snow squall watch until weather conditions improve.
The weather agency added it will change the snow squall watch to a warning once it is more certain of the location and intensity of the squall bands.
-
New mom chases baby furniture order down, pays for 'upgrade' to get crib deliveryChristina Clarke started shopping for baby furniture in June ahead of her daughter’s August arrival. She went to The Baby’s Room in Newmarket, Ont.
-
'We can be successful': Regina tackle football team breaking barriers with all female coaching staffThe Regina Victorias are led by an entirely female coaching staff for the first time in the team’s history.
-
City opens registration for temporary winter patio programWhile the temperatures are beginning to drop, Winnipeg’s patio season is not cooling off.
-
Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shares plans to address homelessness and mental healthWindsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shared his plan to address mental health and homelessness in the city Wednesday promising a municipally-funded mental health emergency room downtown.
-
Scott Moe’s plan for provincial autonomy would need support from feds, 50 per cent of Canada’s populationPremier Scott Moe’s plan for greater provincial autonomy will likely face some roadblocks, according to a political studies professor.
-
Edmonton ties record for consecutive days with temperatures above 3 COne hundred forty-three consecutive days with temperatures staying above 3 C: That's the mark Edmonton hit Wednesday and it ties the record for the longest such stretch that was set in 2019.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.