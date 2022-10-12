Snow squalls could bring zero visibility to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a warning that parts of Manitoba could experience snow squalls with near zero visibility on Wednesday night and Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, the weather agency issued a snow squall watch for some Manitoba communities, including Little Grand Rapids and Pine Falls. A snow squall is a sudden, heavy snowfall that involves blowing snow and strong winds.

According to Environment Canada, snow squalls will develop east of Lake Winnipeg beginning on Wednesday evening and are expected to last throughout Thursday.

Significant snowfall accumulation is possible; however, amounts will vary due to warm ground temperatures and ongoing melting.

Manitobans are warned that travel could be dangerous due to sudden changes in the weather, and that visibility could be suddenly reduced due to heavy snow. Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel in the areas under the snow squall watch until weather conditions improve.

The weather agency added it will change the snow squall watch to a warning once it is more certain of the location and intensity of the squall bands.