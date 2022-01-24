Snow Squalls could dump up to 30 cm in Simcoe County, Muskoka-Parry Sound

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka-Parry Sound.

Snow squalls are expected to develop at about 12 a.m. Tuesday in the areas of Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale and continue into the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, it could bring snowfall accumulations of between 10 to 20 centimetres.

Snow squalls are also expected to develop in the Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park areas through Monday evening.

Snowfall accumulation of 15 to 30 cm is expected in those areas.

Environment Canada warns heavy and blowing snow could cause visibility issues and icy road conditions for drivers.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," Environment stated on its website.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Environment Canada tells drivers to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance if visibility on the roads is reduced.