Snow squalls, freezing rain expected to hit Saskatoon overnight

Take advantage of Sunday’s warm temperatures as it won’t last long according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, with snow squalls, and frigid temperatures returning overnight.

The government agency issued a special weather statement for the City of Saskatoon calling for “active spring weather” overnight Sunday through early Tuesday which includes heavy snow, blowing snow and freezing rain.

Strong to severe winds is expected for southern Saskatchewan with westerly winds gusting up to 80 km/h, the agency said.

“As the cold front begins to enter the province by Monday morning, strong to severe northwesterly wind gusts as high as 90 to 100 km/h will spread from west to east across the province,” according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The strongest winds will stretch from the Battlefords to Kindersley and then southeast towards Estevan, according to the weather statement.

On Monday, snow squalls and heavy flurries are expected with five to 10 centimetres of snow across the Yellowhead Corridor, the agency said, adding blowing snow may reduce visibility so travel will be particularly hazardous across the province.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day on Tuesday, according to the weather statement.

The City of Saskatoon issued a news release Sunday stating if the city is hit by the storm the initial response will focus on treating the highest traffic streets, bridges, intersections and school zones.

Sanding and salting will be carried out as needed and the city will have 15 graders, 10 front plows with sanders, four underbelly plows, 20 sanders and 11 sidewalk plows to respond to the storm, the city said.

Drivers should stay off the roads when conditions are poor and be aware of icy conditions, snow accumulation and reduce visibility, the city said.

A spokesperson with SaskPower said crews are on standby to respond to any outages that come as a result of the storm. SaskPower will provide updates throughout the storm regarding SaskPower’s response and any significant development related to potential outages.

Anyone who comes across a downed power line of damaged infrastructure is asked to report it to SaskPower at (306) 310-2220 or 911 in case of an emergency.