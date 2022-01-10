Snow squalls ramp up in Ontario
Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings and watches for several parts of the region.
A snow squall warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, eastern Lambton, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.
A snow squall over Huron-Perth will sink south Monday night, and there is the potential for 10-20 cm of snow.
The squalls are expected to move into London late in the evening and will continue overnight.
Heavy snow is piling up in Midwestern Ontario with widespread snow squalls generating whiteout conditions throughout the region.
Most area highways are partly to mostly snow covered with reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow.
Snow squalls will wind down Tuesday morning and sunshine is back in the forecast.
The coldest air of the season has arrived, with wind chills hovering close to -20.
The bitterly cold air that has been gripping western Canada will continue to move east over the next few day with plummeting temperatures in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.
The deep freeze will be short lived, with daytime highs recovering to the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon.
-
Powerful rainstorm may cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver IslandAn “aggressive” snow melt combined with heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.