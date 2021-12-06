Snow squall warning in effect Tuesday
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning.
The snow squall warning issued at 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday includes Mount Forest, Arthur and northern Wellington County.
They agency says those areas could experience heavy and blowing snow with up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff within a 12-hour period.
Environment Canada is warning drivers that squalls could make travelling difficult.
A winter weather travel advisory was also issued for the Region of Waterloo early Tuesday morning, but had ended by 10 a.m.
