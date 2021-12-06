iHeartRadio

Snow squall warning in effect Tuesday

Blowing snow on Dec. 6, 2021.

Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning.

The snow squall warning issued at 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday includes Mount Forest, Arthur and northern Wellington County.

They agency says those areas could experience heavy and blowing snow with up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff within a 12-hour period.

Environment Canada is warning drivers that squalls could make travelling difficult.

A winter weather travel advisory was also issued for the Region of Waterloo early Tuesday morning, but had ended by 10 a.m.

