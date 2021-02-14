A storm on Valentine’s Day, which brought more snow to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, has prompted weather warnings from Environment Canada.

Following a day of snowfall on Saturday, snow has continued to fall in both regions on Sunday, although it turned to rain in some areas during the afternoon.

“On the heels of a snow-producing storm on Saturday, a Pacific frontal system has arrived on the south coast this morning, spreading snow to the Metro Vancouver region,” reads the warning posted late Sunday morning.

Forecasters say to expect between 10 and 15 cm of snow in the Vancouver area.

“Snowfall amounts will vary due to the timing of the transition and are likely to be much higher over higher terrain as the rain-snow line is expected to fluctuate between sea level and 200 metres tonight and Monday.”

In the Fraser Valley, snow will continue through to Monday, and up to 20 cm could accumulate by the end of that day.

“It will become moderate tonight and intensify on Monday as another system reaches the region.”