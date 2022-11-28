Snow, sub-zero temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island
Wintry weather is in the forecast for Vancouver Island early this week, with Environment Canada warning of the potential for snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In a special weather statement Monday, the weather office says accumulating snow could lead to poor driving conditions in Greater Victoria and across Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.
Snowfall amounts will vary, with inland areas seeing accumulation approaching 15 centimetres. Elsewhere, there snow is expected to mix with rain overnight Tuesday or Wednesday morning as milder air moves into the region.
Environment Canada said winds through the mainland inlets will bring modified Arctic air to cover the island starting Monday morning.
"This cold air will remain in place until Tuesday when a low pressure system traveling down the B.C. coast will spread snow to Vancouver Island beginning late morning," the weather agency said.
The City of Victoria opened a co-ed warming centre overnight Sunday at the James Bay United Church due to the cold temperatures.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.