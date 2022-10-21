Snow this weekend for Calgary

Now that we’re less than 24 hours out, the forecast models – for the most part – are starting to reach a consensus. The answer is two to five centimetres. The timeline has moved up for the Calgary region, with snow beginning to fall late this evening – with a slight shot at flakes near the dinner-hour.

It then extends out to Sunday, with a moderate chance for flurries dying off near noon.

Saturday's snow will have a heavier impact in the foothills; snowfall warnings are in place in a band through Okotoks, K-Country and Canmore, and Crowsnest Pass/Pincher Creek, where 10 to 20 centimetres is more likely.

There remains a chance that Calgary sees up to 10 centimetres, but we're more than likely clinging to the periphery of the event; still, a commute Saturday afternoon from the east to the west end of Calgary could show stark contrasts in snow development.

A final major footnote for this snowfall; the temperature trend through Friday's low out to Sunday's high is in a range that produces watery snow; heavy, fat flakes are in order, and with them, we should expect a fair portion to melt as soon as they hit the ground.

Getting to 8 C today is certainly not spectacular compared to the rest of the month, but that’s still plenty warm enough to add a decent thermal layer to the road that inhibits snow growth (to a marginal degree).

Beyond, next week starts with a slight pop-up in temperatures… but don't hold your breath for those temps in the 20s.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Mainly cloudy, scattered showers

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mostly cloudy, overnight showers becoming snow showers, low 0 C

Saturday

Snow showers; mainly cloudy; two to four cm

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: chance of mixed precipitation, low -1 C

Sunday

Morning flurry risk, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Ron in Woodbine has a preeetty nice view he wanted to share!

