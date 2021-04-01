Snow Valley ends skiing season while Rainbow Valley gears up for summer operations

Snowboarders and skiers enjoyed the slopes for the last time this season at Edmonton’s Snow Valley.

The hill opened on November 12 and weathered the pandemic by implementing new protocols, like only purchasing lift tickets in advance, mandatory mask wearing, and a reduced capacity throughout the season.

Shawn Balog, Snow Valley’s general manager, said in an interview with CTV News Edmonton that all in all it was a successful run.

“It’s been a very weird season,” Balog said. “We were able to operate all season… and we were able to keep a lot of people doing something active all winter.”

Balog said it was difficult at the start of the season to educate riders about all the new protocols and for the hill to stay on top of the ever-changing provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

“It wasn’t easy,” Balog added. “It was hard because we couldn’t keep people in the building. Our food services was quite down this year but we were able to offer some coffee and refreshments outside.”

“Once people got into the grove of following all the protocols, wearing masks, we didn’t have any further issues.”

According to Balog, it was a “smooth operation” after December.

“Everybody was just happy to be out with their families or friends to do something together and be outside.”

RAINBOW VALLEY SUMMER ATTRACTIONS TO OPEN IN MID-MAY WITH NEW ADDITIONS

As the hill closes for the season, Balog said Rainbow Valley campground will open in mid-May and the Rainbow Valley aerial park will open in June.

A new kid and family-friendly attraction opening during the summer months will be the Whitemud Mining Company as part of the Rainbow Valley aerial park where visitors will be able to sluice for gems.

“It will be something else to do with your kids and have birthday parties outside.”

While the wedding season may not be as busy as normal, Balog said Snow Valley’s concession may open for the summer using the ski hill’s patio to help keep people employed.