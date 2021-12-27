Snow Valley kicks off tubing for the season

While its been welcoming skiers and snowboarders since earlier this month, Snow Valley's tubing park has officially opened for the season.

A portion of the tube park reopened on Sunday, providing families with a friendly activity to do with students out of class for another week. Currently, three lanes are open, along with one lift and four kid runs. Crews are continuing work to prepare the remaining runs.

"Snowmaking is what's held us through here," says Ryan LeBlanc, the manager of the resort's tube park. "Our snowmaking teams have been working around the clock for the last few weeks to get us operational, then our grooming crews come in, work around the clock pushing snow, carving the lanes that you see before me here, and they are the ones who get us going to where we are today."

As the resort is subject to reduced capacity limits due to COVID-19 concerns, officials ask customers to book a reservation in advance. Officials say that tubing is a welcoming activity that can be done both individually and as a group.

"If you can sit, you can tube, we say," says LeBlanc. "It's going to be an amazing experience. Our snow tubing runs are about 10 stories tall, and coming down the hill, you are going to reach speeds upwards of 80 km/h. You can go down in small groups, and some days you can go down in much larger groups with your family and friends."

