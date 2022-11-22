Snow, winds cause some school closures in Cape Breton, P.E.I. ferry cancellations

A significant snowfall in Cape Breton is still causing cancellations two days later. Some ferry crossings are also cancelled and at least one route was rescheduled Tuesday.

A Tweet by the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says classes north of Smokey Mountain remain cancelled on Tuesday for the second day in a row.

Nov 22 - Classes are cancelled for schools North of Smokey

CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, says snow squalls off the Gulf of St. Lawrence produced the first heavy snowfall of the season for parts of Cape Breton Sunday and Monday.

Snow totals of nearly 28 centimetres were reported in St. Anns, N.S., and at the weather station at North Mountain.

Mitchell says some other Cape Breton communities, including Sydney, are reporting totals closer to 10 centimetres.

He says the Cape Breton Highlands should expect to see more flurries and a risk of snow squalls Wednesday and Thursday.

FERRY CANCELLATIONS AND ROUTE CHANGES

Ferry crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., are cancelled Tuesday due to the high winds.

Changes have also been made to the ferry crossing between Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S., due to impending weather conditions.

Originally, the ferry was supposed to depart Port aux Basques at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. That departure was changed to 11 a.m. Tuesday, in order to get ahead of the impending weather.

Marine Atlantic says it is monitoring the marine forecast for the Cabot Strait in light of adverse weather conditions. The corporation is anticipating potential impacts for all departures due to impending weather conditions.

Mitchell says snow squalls produced near whiteout conditions and disrupted ferry travel between Cape Breton and Newfoundland.

St. Paul Island in the Cabot Strait reported peak gusts in excess of 100 kilometres per hour on Monday and near 78 kilometres per hour on Tuesday, according to Mitchell.

The winds in the Cabot Strait are expected to ease Tuesday night, but are forecast to pick back up on both Wednesday and Thursday, he says.

CONFEDERATION BRIDGE RESTRICTIONS

The Confederation Bridge is restricting certain classes of vehicle from crossing the span due to high winds and says the restrictions will remain in place until the winds die down.

Restricted classes include automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, high-sided vehicles including trucks, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles and buses.

The restrictions were put into place just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.