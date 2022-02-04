Snowarama for Easter Seals Kids takes place Sunday in Kemptville, Ont.

A fundraiser is happening southeast of Ottawa this weekend that supports Easter Seals, raising money for children living with a disability and their families.

The Kemptville Snowmobile Klub has participated in the event since it's inception in 1975.

"I am anticipating over 100 sleds here on Sunday," said Kemptville Klub trail coordinator Bruce Robinson.

"We've had a long history, had a Snowarama here very year that we've had the weather to make it possible and we've raised thousands of dollars out of this club for Easter Seals," he added.

"We've had a low of $2,500 one year and we've had a high of $16,000 one year," Robinson said. "It all depends on the ability of people to get pledges, the enthusiasm, the weather, it's all dependant."

Going through old photo albums in the clubhouse, Robinson found an undated article that states more than $40,000 was raised one year.

All that money goes back to Easter Seals, which then provides equipment for families with a child living with a disability.

"(Snowarama) is province-wide, so we're from Kemptville to Thunder Bay, Sudbury. This happens every year," said Linda Clouthier, Easter Seals community engagement officer for Eastern Ontario.

"In 47 years, Snowarama has raised $17.9 million. This money is essential to families and children and youth with disabilities," she said.

Easter Seals is celebrating 100 years in 2022, and during the last two years, Clouthier says Easter Seals families need more help than ever.

"They've been home, their children have been home, so therefore they have been out of their programs, they have not been able to see occupational therapists, physical therapists," Clouthier said. "Families now are at a higher need because they've discovered when their child being home for a longer period of time that they do need more equipment at home in order for their children to thrive."

Families are able to purchase mobility equipment, equipment for safe baths, showers, and can see their children be part of our community, including trips to Camp Merrywood near Perth, Clouthier noted.

"We're happy to announce that we are going into in-person camps this year so that's very exciting," Clouthier said. "We also offer special education information for families to help with any kind of questions, anxiety of anything that they feel as they go through transitioning of first diagnosis and everything through your child's life."

Other Snowarama locations in eastern Ontario include Morrisburg, North Dundas and South Dundas, which at the moment are holding a virtual event this year along with a hot dog roast in March.

"I think the message is even stronger now than is was before, that the need for this equipment and support is so overwhelming," added Clouthier.

Back at the Kemptville Snowmobile Klub, Robinson says everything is coming together, especially with the recent snowfall.

"I'm set up for a big year this year and I think we are going to be in prime condition for Sunday," he said.

All that's needed to attend Kemptville's Snowarama is a snowmobile with a trail permit and a $20 pledge, with registration still open.

"If you're not going to go on the rally you can come out and make a pledge to Easter Seals here at the clubhouse and feel good for the support that you've given," Robinson added.

Carol Lavigne has been participating in Snowarama for the past 40 years.

"I think I have a little badge that says 1982 on it," she said with a laugh. "It's a really nice run, its always been a lot of fun."

"My husband, we have 10 of us that ride together several times a week. We would love 75 to 100 sleds again. People they want to get out, absolutely," Lavigne said.

This year's route consists of two trails of 100 or 160 kilometres, which takes riders between three to six hours to complete.

"We have a couple of stops on the way where they can go in and warm up, use bathrooms, buy a snack," Robinson said. "We've also got a spot where we have a big bonfire going to go and there will be hot dogs and marshmallows."

"We are looking forward to hopefully to making as much money as we can for the kids at Easter Seals," he said.

Registration can be done online or at the Kemptville Snowmobile Klub on Sunday morning between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

All the details can be found at https://snowarama.org/ including other events and locations throughout the province.