Snowarama returns to Bruce Mines for Easter Seals

A popular province-wide fundraiser has returned to Bruce Mines, after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Snowmobilers in Bruce Mines rev up their engines again for the Easter Seals fundraiser.

"We brought it back this year because we thought it was time," said Leanne McMillan, Vice President of the Bruce Mines ‘ Sno Glyders.’

"For people to get back out and see each other again, get out on their sleds and have a bunch of fun, we needed to do this."

The unique event, organized by local snowmobile clubs across the province, allows snowmobiles to ride for a good cause, helping children and youth with physical disabilities.

"We chose to bring this back about three years ago, because we're big supporters of children," McMillan said.

Riders started Saturday morning in Bruce Mines, where they could get a free breakfast before hitting the trails. The trip would took them all the way to Iron Bridge for an afternoon lunch.

"A lot of these folks have been raising money in Snowarama's for years," said Mike Delfre, a volunteer.

"All around, it's a really good way for people to support a great charity in their own communities."

Sudbury's Snowarama event was held Friday. Sault Ste. Marie is scheduled to hold its fundraiser Feb 26.